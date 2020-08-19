Antoinette Banaskiewicz



Somerset - Antoinette Banaskiewicz, 76, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Somerset, NJ. Antoinette was born in New Brunswick to the late Franciszek and Anna Banaskiewicz. She was a communicant and teacher at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church in Bound Brook during the 1980s. Antoinette was very active in the community; she organized oppositions to stop plans of local incinerators that were proposed in her home town. She was also a proud and savvy property investor and manager in Manville, Bound Brook and Bridgewater. Antoinette was an avid animal lover and will be sadly missed by family. Antoinette leaves behind to cherish her memory her numerous cousins. Visiting hours will be held from 9-10AM Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807, followed by a 10AM funeral mass at St. Mary of Czestchowa Church in Bound Brook. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough, NJ.









