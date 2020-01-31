|
Antoinette "Toni" Budrow
Easton, PA, formerly of East Brunswick - Antoinette "Toni" Budrow passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at her home in Easton, PA. She was 79.
Born in South River, she resided in East Brunswick and then Woodbridge, before moving to Easton, PA, 19 years ago.
Prior to retiring, she worked as a lab technician at Bristol-Myers Squibb in North Brunswick for 35 years. She also worked as a histology technician at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick.
Toni was passionate about gardening; she was a master gardener with the Rutgers Cooperative Extension and volunteered for 25 years in the Rutgers University greenhouses.
As a single mother, she was devoted to her two children; when she became a grandmother, she enjoyed spending time with her three grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her father, Anthony Kalasin; her mother, Mildred (Rutkowski) Kalasin; sister, Rita Kalasin, and nephew, Angelo Guarrera.
Surviving are her son, Kenneth Budrow and his wife, Kelli, of North Brunswick; daughter, Michele Budrow of Easton, PA; sisters, Charlene Subyak and her husband, Joseph, of Manahawkin, and Rosann Weaver and her husband, Bruce, of Kendall Park; three grandchildren, Emily, Kate, and Andrew, and three nephews, Richard, Bruce, and Brian.
A memorial visitation will take place Monday, February 3, 2020, from 2:00-4:00 pm, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, where a service will take place at 2:00 pm. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation, Inc., 3634 W. Market Street, Suite 110, Akron, OH 44333 (www.cjdfoundation.org/)
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020