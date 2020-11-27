1/
Antoinette C. Kerly
Antoinette C. Kerly

Perth Amboy - Antoinette C. Kerly, 98, a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Antoinette was the last of 10 children born to Francis and Maria Celecki. She was a homemaker and she enjoyed baking, playing cards and her winter vacations in Bradenton, Florida.

Predeceased by her husband John in 1982, she is survived by her children, Kenneth J. Kerly and his wife Nancy of Camp Hill, PA, Janette Kerly of Perth Amboy and Terry Suscavage and her husband Michael of Shirley, MA, and; her grandson Parker Suscavage.

Private funeral services were entrusted to Zylka Funeral Home, 513 State Street, Perth Amboy. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.zylkafh.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zylka Funeral Home Inc
513 State St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 442-0702
