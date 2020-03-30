|
|
Antoinette DiBlasio
Woodbridge - Antoinette (Ann) DiBlasio, 94, of Woodbridge, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Care One At Hanover . She was born and raised in Jersey City and lived in Elizabeth before moving to Woodbridge in 1958. She was a graduate of Dickinson High School, Jersey City and was employed by the Bank of NY after graduating the Packard Business School, NYC. She was employed by Woodbridge Township Health Department for 25 years before retiring as an Administrative Clerk in 1993. She was past president of the Woodbridge Emblem Club #351, a member of Woodbridge Senior Citizens and a Charter member of Woodbridge Chapter of AARP #3869. She was a communicant of St. James Roman Catholic Church, Woodbridge.
She was predeceased by her devoted husband John M. DiBlasio in 2008 and her parents Louis and Elizabeth Scerbo.
She is survived by her loving children, son John J. DiBlasio and his wife Robin of Hazlet, daughter Andrea Henry and her husband Dennis of Fords, three grandsons, Michael of Keyport, Matthew of Howell, Dennis J. of Fords, two great-grandchildren Emma Rae and Declan John Henry, a brother Alfonso Scerbo of Lewisetta, Virginia and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services and interment are private. Arrangements are under the direction of Mitruska Funeral Home, Fords NJ. For those who desire, memorial donations may be made to The Little Servant Sisters of the Immaculate Conception, 1 St. Joseph Terrace Woodbridge NJ 07095. To leave online condolence, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020