|
|
Antoinette (Rog) Krzyzkowski
East Brunswick - Antoinette (Rog) Krzyzkowski passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick. She was 96.
Antoinette was born July 10, 1922, in South River, New Jersey, and was a longtime resident before moving to East Brunswick in 2007. She was affectionately called "Toni" by all who knew her.
She was the daughter of the late John and Magdalene (Serwon) Rog. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank, in 1972, her sister, Mary, and her brothers, Frank and Stanley.
Surviving are her sons, John and his wife, Barbara, of Garnet Valley, PA, and Robert of Doylestown, PA. She is also survived by her four grandsons, Michael of Berkeley Township, Gregory and his wife, Tiffany, of Burlington, Robert and his wife, Amber, of Holland, PA, and Andrew of Doylestown, PA. She also leaves behind three great-grandchildren, Rian, Kayla and Luke; two nieces, Mary Juva of Edison, and Beverly Rog of East Brunswick, and her nephew, Stanley Rog of Edison.
She retired from E. R. Squibb and Sons in 1985, and for many years was an active member of the Squibb Retiree's Club. She was a devout communicant of St. Mary of Ostrabrama R.C. Church, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, and a member of the Orchard Lake Auxiliary in Michigan.
She touched many, asking nothing and gave much. Her beloved family will cherish her generosity, humor and love and hold within their hearts the memories she created with them forever. Heaven has another angel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 25th, at 9:00 AM, at St. Mary of Ostrabrama R.C. Church, 30 Jackson Street, South River. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Brunswick.
Friends may visit at The Brunswick Memorial Home, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick on Sunday, February 24th, 2:00-6:00 PM. For directions please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation in her name be made to the .
The family thanks all who helped in her care.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 23, 2019