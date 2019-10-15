|
Antoinette Longo
Milltown - Antoinette Longo, of Milltown, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at home. She was 75. Born in Portigiola, Italy, she came to America during the 1950's as a child. She resided in Jersey City before moving to Milltown in 1971.
She worked for Permacel in North Brunswick and Personal Products in Milltown. before retiring.
Antoinette loved cooking for her family, especially her Sunday pasta and lasagna dinners. She enjoyed traveling to Aruba, Caribbean cruises, weddings and dinner dances.
She's predeceased by her husband Cosimo Longo (d. 2005), her son Lenny (d. 1969), her daughter Diane (d. 1991), her brother Dominick Bumbaca; and her sisters Rosa Santini, Teresa Panetta, and Connie Sansotta.
Surviving is her daughter and son-in-law Judy and Elliott Gonshor of Milltown; her son and daughter-in-law David and Kerry Longo of Milltown; her grandchildren Michael Gonshor of Milltown, Nicole Gonshor of Costa Mesa, CA, and Katie and Maddie Longo of Milltown; and her sisters Carmella Sansotta of East Brunswick and Maria Brizzi of Toms River.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 18th, 10:00 am, at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, N.Main Street, Milltown. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in East Brunswick. Friends and relatives may call on Thursday, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either , ; Autism Speaks, www.autismspeaks.org; or Autism Society of America, www.autism-society.org.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019