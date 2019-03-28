|
Antoinette Lucas
Edison - Antoinette Lucas, 93, of Edison, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019.
Born and raised in Newark, NJ, Antoinette was a resident of Edison for 45 years. While living in Newark, she worked as a machine operator at Paragons. She was also involved in the community as a teacher's aid in Lafayette School and a community activities organizer for the Newark Police Athletics League. After moving to Edison, she was a dedicated employee at McDonalds before becoming a crossing guard for Edison Township, where she spent 30 years greeting and safely crossing the students of Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Theodore Lucas; her parents, Vincenzo and Rosina Petruzzi; her son, Theodore Jr; her brothers, Andrew Petruzzi, Charles Petruzzi and Sammy Petruzzi; and her sisters, Florence Pacheco, Mary Rodas, Carmela Petruzzi, Margie Roberts, Anne Gatti and Jenny Pagnotta. She is survived by two sons, Christopher and his wife Paula of Manahawkin and David of Monroe. Antoinette is also survived by a brother, Anthony Petruzzi; ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 6-8pm. Funeral services will begin at 10am on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Boylan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019