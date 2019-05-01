|
|
Antoinette M. Hart
Boynton Beach, FL - Antoinette 'Toni' Marie Hart passed away peacefully on April 28th in Boynton Beach, Florida. She was 62.
Toni lived in Monroe Twp., NJ until moving to Florida in 1989.
She is survived by her parents, James and Madeline Hart; sisters, Susan (Doug) Rudy and Kathleen (Cody) Boutte, brother James Hart Jr., 3 nephews, 1 niece, a great niece and loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will begin 9:30 a.m. Monday May 6th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg followed by a 10 a.m. funeral liturgy at St. James RC Church, Jamesburg.
Visitation will be Sunday 2-5 p.m. and Monday 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to either the St. James Church, a local Hospice Organization or a .
To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 1, 2019