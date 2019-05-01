Services
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
View Map
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James RC Church
Jamesburg, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antoinette Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antoinette M. Hart


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Antoinette M. Hart Obituary
Antoinette M. Hart

Boynton Beach, FL - Antoinette 'Toni' Marie Hart passed away peacefully on April 28th in Boynton Beach, Florida. She was 62.

Toni lived in Monroe Twp., NJ until moving to Florida in 1989.

She is survived by her parents, James and Madeline Hart; sisters, Susan (Doug) Rudy and Kathleen (Cody) Boutte, brother James Hart Jr., 3 nephews, 1 niece, a great niece and loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will begin 9:30 a.m. Monday May 6th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg followed by a 10 a.m. funeral liturgy at St. James RC Church, Jamesburg.

Visitation will be Sunday 2-5 p.m. and Monday 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to either the St. James Church, a local Hospice Organization or a .

To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now