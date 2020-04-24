|
Antoinette Marino
Woodbridge - Antoinette Marino, 89 of Woodbridge passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison.
Ann was born November 21, 1930 to Pasqualina and Alfonso Gallo in The Bronx, N. Y. She graduated from Evander Childs High School in The Bronx and was married to Michael Marino for 46 years before his passing in 1997.
They moved to Elizabeth, N.J. in 1963 where they resided for 30 years before moving to Woodbridge, N.J. She was a resident of Whispering Knoll Assisted Living, Edison, N.J., at the time of her passing.
Ann worked for 25 years; first as a Secretary for Technical Survey, Inc., in Elizabeth, N.J., and retiring from the Union County Probation Department in 1995.
Ann was a long time member of St. James Catholic Community, Woodbridge N.J. and an active member of the St. James Parish Rosary Society where she volunteered as "Sunshine Girl"; sending birthday greetings to the group and in addition being a member of their Senior Citizen Group. She loved to play Bingo and cards and spent many a day reading and doing crossword puzzles. She enjoyed gardening and especially looked forward to her monthly lunches with "the girls." Her family was the center of her life and her pride and joy.
Ann was a warm, outgoing and loving person who brought joy and a smile to everyone she met.
Ann is survived by her daughter Deborah Krametz, Woodbridge, N.J., her son Michael (Leticia); and her grandchildren Robert (Kathy) Contreras, Barnegat, N.J., Michael Contreras, Hunt Valley, MD, Rey Hernandez (Kristin), Oceanside, CA, John Marino, Boulder, CO and her great Grandchildren Julian, Alexandra, Kaeden, Sebastian, Parker, and many nieces and nephews. In addition, she is also survived by her sisters Lena Spano and Patricia Munno. She is preceded in death by her brothers Dominic and Matthew Gallo as well as her sisters Isabel DeLorenzo and Florence Basile.
Although her earthly journey is done and she will be greatly missed, her family and friends take comfort in the fact that she is living joyously with God in her eternal home and with the family and friends she loved so dearly that went before her.
The family would like to thank the staff of JFK Medical Center for their dedication and their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any contributions to the American Diabetes Association, or a charity of your choosing.
Funeral arrangements are private under the direction of GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge. Entombment will be in St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia, N.J. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Ann's life.
