Antoinette "Tessie" Owsiany
Antoinette "Tessie" Owsiany, passed away at home on April 20, 2020 peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loving family.
Tessie was born into this world on February 24, 1933 in Elizabeth, NJ to Paul and Antoinette Nycz. Eldest of 11, she was often seen caring for the younger siblings growing up.
On August 11, 1956 she married her sweetheart and love of her life Edward. They moved to Colonia and spent 56 years of shared laughter and love. During that time Tessie devoted her life to making a beautiful home, raising her children and grandchildren, cooking (including a wide variety of meatloaf recipes), baking (especially her well known and coveted Christmas cookies) and utilizing her green thumb in her stunning garden.
The memory of her smile and compassion will live on in her 4 surviving children, Kathy and John Sienrukos of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, Michael and Nanette Owsiany of Edison, NJ, Barbara Heintjes of Colonia, NJ, Lorraine and Rich Schneider of Spotswood, NJ; her 7 grandchildren, Timothy, Michael, Stephanie, Ashley, Alicia, Derek, and JT; her 4 great-grandchildren Zachary, Autumn, Landon, and Timothy, and her 6 surviving brothers and sisters.
She will be reunited with her parents, 4 siblings and husband Edward in Heaven to once again be together forever in eternal peace.
Private visitations and funeral services were held on April 24, 2020 at Flynn & Sons in Fords, NJ follow by internment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020