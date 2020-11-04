Antoinette (Bogdan) Roselli



It is with great sadness that the family of "Nette" Roselli announce her passing on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Genesis Rehab, Cape May Courthouse after a brief illness.



Born November 15th, 1952 in New Brunswick, NJ to Rose (Barone) and Edward Bogdan.



Graduated from South River High School. Nette worked at Rutgers university for many years then pursed a career in nursing. As a Registered Nurse she touched the lives of so many in their golden years with her passion and love for geriatric care. Prior to retirement she was employed by Aetna Healthcare- Case Study Nurse.



As a member of the Greater Cape May Courthouse Elks Lodge #2839 and President of the Wildwood Crest Civic Club, Nette always found time to help others in the Community.



The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy- gardening, crafts, video poker, winning Sweepstake prizes and time spent with rescue chihuahuas- Nola and Cali, and Buster- her African Grey Bird.



Nette is survived by her loving son- Nicholas Roselli of Old Bridge, NJ, Vincent Roselli of Monroe Township, NJ, Sister- Debbie Opachinski and brother-in-law Alan of Summerville, South Carolina, Nephews- Alan and Jeffrey of Middlesex, NJ. Cherished friend- Tony, adored cousins and friends who will miss most Nette's quick wit and sense of humor.



Services will be Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11 am at Holy Cross Burial Park and Mausoleum 840 Cranbury-South River Road, Jamesburg, NJ.



Coronavirus related restrictions required at Service.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store