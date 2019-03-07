Services
Antoinette Rossi Obituary
Antoinette Rossi

East Brunswick - Antoinette Rossi died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the age of 85.

She was a communicant of Corpus Christi Church in South River and taught CCD there for many years. Before retirement, she was a nurse at Roosevelt Hospital and South Amboy Hospital.

She was predeceased by her son-in-law, William Casale.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Joseph, and her daughters; Debra Casale and Maria Rossi, and her grandson, Joseph Casale and his wife Lucyanne.

She enjoyed music, singing and spending time with her family.

Funeral Services will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 8:30 am at Rezem Funeral Home, followed by a 9:30 am Mass of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi RC Church, South River.

Calling hours will be Friday, March 8 from 5-7 PM at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019
