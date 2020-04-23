|
Antoinette Tosco
Bridgewater - Antoinette Tosco, 77, a life long resident of Bridgewater, died on April 21, 2020 from COVID-19. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Julia Tosco.
Upon graduation from Amber Campus of Temple University, Antoinette had a long career in horticulture. She had the privilege to start her career at the Duke Gardens and enjoyed the excitement of the creation of the botanical gardens. She retired after more than 25 years of service with the Somerset County Park Commission as a member of the management team at Buck Gardens. These gardens were very special to her.
Antoinette was very active in the Somerset County 4-H Clubs. She was a member of both the Dairy Cow and Horse Clubs. In 1966 she was selected as a New Jersey Delegate in the International Farm Youth Exchange Program and lived with different families in Costa Rica for over six months.
She is survived by her sisters, Rosemarie Mandeville of Bridgewater, NJ and Jeanne Radich of North Bethesda, MD., her nephew Dr. Anthony Radich and his wife, Dr. Robin Weinick, her niece Colonel Nicole Radich Dobson, MD and her husband, Colonel Craig Dobson, MD, great nephews Michael Guerrera, Ian Dobson, and great nieces Dana Havet, Destiny Hall and Claire Dobson.
She was predeceased by her niece, Jane Mandeville Havet.
Entombment will be in Saint Bernard Mausoleum. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations in her honor can be made to the Somerset County Park Foundation, 11 Layton Road, Far Hills, NJ 07931. Memo on check needs to state - in memory of Toni Tosco at Buck Gardens.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020