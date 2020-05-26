|
|
Antoinette "Poopie" Welcome-Morris
Antoinette "Poopie" Welcome-Morris, 43, joined her father Herbert White and her grandmother Zerline Welcome in heaven on May 18, 2020.
She leaves behind her husband Jermaine Morris, her mother Ophelia Welcome, Godsons Julian Blue and Taaje Welcome; sister Sherry Welcome; brother Carlton Welcome; half-sister Marva (Lavar) Brown and half-brother Herbert White Jr,; aunts Albertha Sanders and Julia Blue (Donnie); uncle Herbert Welcome; mother-in-law Madie Washington, father-in-law Harry Washington, bothers-in-law Travis (Sharles) Morris, Daryl Morris and George (Lovetta) Morris and a multitude of other family, friends and coworkers.
Antoinette began her journey on October 05, 1976 in New Brunswick, NJ. She was employed with Rose Mountain Care Center for 18 years. She met her husband in 1996 and they married on October 13, 2013 and lived in North Brunswick, NJ.
She is lovingly remembered by all as a no-nonsense, but caring and fun-loving person that enjoyed taking care of people. She enjoyed laughing, cooking and listening to old school music. If you were friends with Antoinette, she considered you family. She did not have children of her own, but she has been a mother to many and will be dearly missed by all.
In lieu of floral offerings, memorial contributions can be made to Ophelia Welcome and Jermaine Morris.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 26 to May 27, 2020