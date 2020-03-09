|
Anton J. Massopust
Anton J. Massopust died on March 7, 2020. He graduated from Perth Amboy High School in 1958, Villanova University in 1962 with a B.S. in Biology, minor in Chemistry, and a concentration in Religion, and an M.S. in Supervision from Monmouth College in 1976. He was a Volunteer Firefighter for 59 years in Perth Amboy, where he served the community as Fire Chief from 1984-1987. He was a PAHS Biology teacher where he served as Science Department Head, Adjunct Professor at Middlesex County College and Caldwell College. He was a member of the Perth Amboy Board of Education. He was member of Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Assumption and a member of the Holy Name Society.
He is survived by his wife, Marcella whom he was married to for 56 years, son Anton Massopust III, daughter Katherine Massopust and her husband Paul W. Wang, and sister-in-law Joan Zaleski.
He is predeceased by his mother Anne Hallahan Massopust and his father Anton Massopust, his mother-in-law Anne Zaleski, and father-in-law Vincent Zaleski. He loved Perth Amboy, the town which he was born and grew up in and served so well. Anton was a man of faith who always believed in following his principles, love of God and neighbor. He will be missed by his family, friends, and students.
We will begin to leave on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9:15 am from Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy for a Divine Liturgy at 10 am at the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Interment will follow at Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 ~ 8 pm, Parastas Service will be held at 6:30 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020