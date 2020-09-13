1/1
Antoni "AJ" Bonnell

Antoni "AJ" Bonnell 29 passed away on Sunday August 30, 2020. A private service was held with just close family due to the current pandemic. AJ was a son, brother, cousin, nephew, grandson and his most prized role, father. AJ became an HVAC technician for Airgroup LLC after his graduation from Lincoln Technical Institute. He loved his job very much. Even after he stopped playing football in 2009 for Colonia High School he continued to have such a love of the sport and his beloved Vikings football team. He will be remembered for his playful and goofy character and his unwavering love for his children. AJ was preceded in death by his Grandfathers Antoni Wierzbowski, John J Bonnell and Grandmother Mary Lenore Bonnell. He is survived by his children Ava and Antoni Bonnell, Parents William and Janette Bonnell, Sister Tiffany Bonnell, Mother of his children Amanda Bonnell and Grandmother Gertrud Wierzbowski and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that loved him dearly. In lieu of flowers being sent to the family a fund has been set up with the Brain, Behavior Research foundation in his name. Contributions can be made to the link below.

https://bbrfoundation.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.personalCampaign&participantID=8239




