Antonia D'Angelo
Lewes, Delaware - Antonia (DePhillips) D'Angelo died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family. She was 79.
Born in New Brunswick., Antonia moved to North Brunswick in 1960, and then moved to Lewes, Delaware three years ago. She was the assistant to the vice-president at Bristol Meyer Squibb, in New Brunswick for several years before retiring in 2002.
Predeceased by her parents, James E. and Constance (Cicerale) DePhillips, and her sister Constance Shemanski, Antonia is survived by her husband, Michael S. D'Angelo; her four children - Michael R. D'Angelo of North Brunswick; Frank D'Angelo and his wife Laura of Chesapeake, VA, Mary Beth Khidre and her companion John of South Plainfield and James D'Angelo and his partner David of New York; five grandchildren - Alyssa and (Mike) of Tennessee; Alex and (Francesca) of Texas; Max and Gabrielle of Kendall Park and Anthony of Virginia and her fur baby JoJo.
Funeral services will be 9:15 AM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Mary of Mount Virgin RC Church, New Brunswick. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick. Visitation will be Monday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE. 19963
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019