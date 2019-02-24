Services
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
(908) 725-1887
Raritan - Antonia Natale, 91, of Raritan died on Friday, February 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 12, 1928, in San Gregorio D' Ippona, Calabria, Italy, to her loving parents Antonia and Rosario Greco.

Antonia is survived by her beloved Husband, Domenico P. Natale, her loving children Gregorio Natale, Rosa Carnovale (Rosario), Toni Stevens (Paul), her cherished nine Grandchildren, Gregory Jr., Jason, Brett Natale, Vincent, Dominic, Marie, Carnovale, Brianne, Blake and Alexandra Stevens. Her Brother Vincenzo Greco (Elisabetta), Sister-in-law Teresina Greco, Nieces, Nephews, Family and Friends.

A wonderful and caring woman who will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Arrangements are under direction of Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan. (908) 725-1887

www.bongiovifuneralhome.com

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News on Feb. 24, 2019
