Antonia "Toni" Stellato
Stockton - Antonia "Toni" (nee Tarantino) Stellato, 81, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at home with loving family by her side. Born in Taverna, Italy, daughter of the late Francisco and Carmela (nee Puleo) Tarantino, she grew up in Italy prior to coming to the United States when she immigrated to Perth Amboy, NJ. She then resided in Woodbridge, NJ before moving to Neshanic Station, NJ in 1980.
Toni worked as a childcare supervisor at HealthQuest Fitness in Flemington where many of the young children she cared for thought of her as a grandmother and referred to her as Miss Toni. She was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church in Three Bridges, NJ. Toni loved and lived for the New York Yankees. She had a passion for gardening and canning her tomatoes and tomato sauce. Sharing the fruits of her labor with family and friends brought her great joy. Quality time with family was everything to her!
Besides her parents, Toni was predeceased by her beloved husband, Luigi T. Stellato whom passed away on April 17, 2013; and son-in-law, Scott Oldenburg.
Toni is survived by four loving daughters, Angela and her husband Keith Walters of Lewisburg, PA, Camille Oldenburg of Stockton, Lisa Stellato and her significant other Bill Petraitis of West Amwell, NJ, and Anna and her husband Michael Gaspari of Stockton. She will be deeply missed by nine cherished grandchildren who lovingly called her Nonna, Hunter, Danny, Mike, Kevin, Samantha, Marcella, Michael, Lisette, and Marcus; and many dear nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 724 Route 202 North, Three Bridges, NJ 08887. Toni is entombed at St. Magdalen Mausoleum in Flemington. Memorial contributions may be made in Antonia's name to RHSO, PO Box 118, Pittstown, NJ 08867. To send condolences to the family, sign an online guestbook, or light a candle, please visit http://countrysidefuneralhome.com
.