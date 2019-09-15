Services
Boylan Funeral Home - New Brunswick
188 Easton Avenue
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-4040
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:45 AM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Inurnment
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's Cemetery
80-01 Metropolitan Ave
Middle Village, NJ
View Map
Resources
1920 - 2019
Antonine Hoffmann Obituary
Antonine Hoffmann

New Brunswick - Antonine M. Hoffmann, 99, of New Brunswick, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Regency Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Somerset. Born in Fremont Center, NY, she has lived in New Brunswick for 57 years. Before her retirement, Antonine worked as a Research Assistant at Squibes & Son's for 48 years. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Antonine was predeceased by her parents, George J. and Christine Hoffmann; brothers George and Alfred and her sister Louise. She is survived by her nephews and nieces Peter Hoffmann, Emily Hilco, Kenneth Hoffman, John O'Sullivan, Michael O'Sullivan, Christine Wallace and Bill O'Sullivan.

Following her wishes, Antonine was privately cremated. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Gathering on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 9:45AM at Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick. A prayer service will begin at 10AM. Inurnment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village, NY.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019
