Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
(732) 968-3377
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Middlesex, NJ
Middlesex - Antonino DiMaggio, 84, passed away surrounded by his loving family on April 4, 2019 at CareOne at Somerset Valley located in Bound Brook. Born in Toretta, Sicily to the late Giovanni Battista and Theresa (Intravia) DiMaggio, Antonino immigrated to the United States, settling to Middlesex in 1962.

Antonino worked in the Warehouse of Lucent Technology located in Warren. He enjoyed his time outside gardening, loved to play cards and always could be found socializing throughout the town.

Predeceased by his brother Raffaelle, Antonino leaves behind his loving wife of fifty-five years Giovanna (Troia) DiMaggio, three sons; John B. DiMaggio of Middlesex, Tony and his wife Chris also of Middlesex and Salvatore and his wife Jennifer of Basking Ridge. He is also survived by his siblings; Salvatore, Cologero and Maria Conti and five grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 from 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm. On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, family and friends are invited to gather to the funeral home beginning 9:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex at 10:00 am. Antonino will be laid to rest at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions sent to Autism Speaks (autismspeaks.org) would be appreciated. To send condolences to the DiMaggio family, please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 6, 2019
