Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:15 AM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Mt. Virgin Church
New Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonino Prinzivalli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonino Prinzivalli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonino Prinzivalli Obituary
Antonino Prinzivalli

North Brunswick - Antonino Prinzivalli died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 83.

Born in Caltavuturo, Sicily, Italy to the late Onofrio and Giuseppa (Musca) Prinzivalli, he came to the United States in 1962 and resided in North Brunswick. He worked for Sears, Roebuck and Company in New Brunswick for many years before opening Prince Brothers Custom Tailoring in North Brunswick in 1982 with his brother Onofrio. There they served the community for 35 years before retiring in 2017.

Mr. Prinzivalli was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick. He was loved by many and will be remembered as a committed, hardworking and respected man. He was dedicated to his family above all else. His grandson, whom he adored very much, was the light of his life. Antonino will be greatly missed by all.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Gesualdo Prinzivalli; and two sisters - Maria Eucaliptus and Carolina Salerno. Surviving are his wife of 45 years Margherita (Lembo) Prinzivalli; two daughters - Giuseppina F. Prinzivalli and Margherita C. Lieberum and her husband Ryan, all of North Brunswick; his son Onofrio A. Prinzivalli of San Diego; his brother Onofrio Prinzivalli of North Brunswick; and his grandson Luciano Antonino Lieberum.

Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM Sunday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:15 AM Monday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Mary of Mt. Virgin Church in New Brunswick. Entombment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick. Contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at .
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonino's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -