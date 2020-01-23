|
Antonino Prinzivalli
North Brunswick - Antonino Prinzivalli died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 83.
Born in Caltavuturo, Sicily, Italy to the late Onofrio and Giuseppa (Musca) Prinzivalli, he came to the United States in 1962 and resided in North Brunswick. He worked for Sears, Roebuck and Company in New Brunswick for many years before opening Prince Brothers Custom Tailoring in North Brunswick in 1982 with his brother Onofrio. There they served the community for 35 years before retiring in 2017.
Mr. Prinzivalli was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick. He was loved by many and will be remembered as a committed, hardworking and respected man. He was dedicated to his family above all else. His grandson, whom he adored very much, was the light of his life. Antonino will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother Gesualdo Prinzivalli; and two sisters - Maria Eucaliptus and Carolina Salerno. Surviving are his wife of 45 years Margherita (Lembo) Prinzivalli; two daughters - Giuseppina F. Prinzivalli and Margherita C. Lieberum and her husband Ryan, all of North Brunswick; his son Onofrio A. Prinzivalli of San Diego; his brother Onofrio Prinzivalli of North Brunswick; and his grandson Luciano Antonino Lieberum.
Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM Sunday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:15 AM Monday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Mary of Mt. Virgin Church in New Brunswick. Entombment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick. Contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at .
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020