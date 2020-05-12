|
Antonio "Tony" Caruso
Bridgewater - Antonio Caruso, 76, of Bridgewater, NJ, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Torchiati Montoro Superiore in the province of Avellino, he immigrated to this country in 1959. For 41 years, Antonio lived in Bound Brook before residing in Bridgewater for the last 4 years.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876.
Please visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting his life.
Published in Courier News from May 12 to May 13, 2020