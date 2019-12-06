Services
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Czestochowa Church
Bound Brook, NJ
Bridgewater - Antonio Ciminelli, 87, passed peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital - Somerset with his loving family at his side. Born in San Constantino Albanese, Italy, he emigrated to the United States in 1969, and settled in Bound Brook before moving to Bridgewater in 2002.

Antonio was employed at Acme Tubes and Plastic Color Chips in Somerset until his retirement in 1995. He was a farmer in Italy and continued residential farming for his family after coming to the U.S. Antonio enjoyed making and sharing his wine, making homemade sausage and prosciutto, and cherished spending time with his family. He was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary of Czestochowa Church and a member of the Mt. Carmel Society.

Antonio was predeceased by his loving wife, Carmela in 2015; his parents Rosa and Giuseppe; and siblings Giuditta Iannibelli and Pasquale Ciminelli. He is survived by his three children, Rosa Flanagan, and her husband, Gerard; Joseph Ciminelli, and his wife Maria; Maria Ciminelli, and her partner, Barbara Banks; four grandchildren, Melina Summerer (Damion), Gerard Flanagan Jr.(Ashley), Elaina Olsen (Keith), and Anthony Ciminelli; three great grandchildren Delilah Summerer, William Summerer, and Alyssa Flanagan; three brothers Pietro, Domenico, and a Franco; and one sister, Italia Venezziano.

Gathering with the family will be 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 PM, Monday, December 9, 2019, at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook. Funeral services will begin 9:00 AM, Tuesday at the funeral home followed by a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Bound Brook. Entombment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, Bridgewater.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. www.diabetes.org.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
