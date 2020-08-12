Antonio Giannotta
South Plainfield - Antonio Giannotta, 87, died Monday, August 10, 2020 at The Parker House in Somerset.
Born in Castelmezzano, Basilicata, Italy, he immigrated to South Plainfield in 1956 on the Andrea Doria, where he raised his family. A hardworking man, Antonio worked as a mill machine operator for 46 years at Harris Steel.
An Italian Veteran, Antonio was a proud member of the South Plainfield Italian American Club as well a communicant of Sacred Heart RC Church. He enjoyed hunting, making wine and working in his garden. He also enjoyed playing Italian cards and bocce ball.
Surviving are his devoted wife of 56 years, Giuseppina Giannotta and his two children, Salvatore Giannotta and Luciana Giannotta as well as many extended family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 9:15AM in the South Plainfield Funeral Home, 2456 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080 followed by a funeral mass in Sacred Heart RC Church at 10AM.
Family and friends may gather on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 5-7PM in South Plainfield Funeral Home.
To leave condolences please visit www.southplainfieldfuneralhome.com
.