Antonio "Tony" Mastroianni
Piscataway - Antonio "Tony" Mastroianni, 72, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, February 6, 2019 in Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville.
Born in Italy to the late Michele and Angela Mastroianni, Tony immigrated to the United States in 1968 to Plainfield. He and his wife of 50 years, Teresa ( Fiorillo) settled to Piscataway four years later where they raised their three daughters.
Tony visited 49 of the 50 states in America and enjoyed working on cars, listening to Opera and completing puzzles. He also had a great appreciation for gardening. Tony grew different fruits and vegetables in his backyard greenhouse but especially loved growing and caring for his lemon and olive trees.
He will be remembered as a loving and caring husband, Papa and Nonno.
Surviving are his wife, Teresa Mastroianni of Piscataway; three daughters, Angela Scott and husband David of Scotch Plains, Marielia Gavlick and husband Stephen of Hampton and Tonia Reisner and husband Greg of Asbury and two siblings, Felice Mastroianni and Carmelina Mastroianni.
He will also be missed by seven grandchildren, Julia, Elizabeth, Elia, Nathan, Aidan, Ava and Aubrie.
Funeral services will begin on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 9:30AM in the Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road Piscataway NJ 08854 followed by a funeral mass in Our Lady of Fatima, Piscataway at 10:30AM.
Entombment will follow in Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.
Family and friends may gather in the funeral home on Monday from 4-8PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown PA 18901 in Tony's memory.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 8, 2019