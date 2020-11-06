1/
Antonio Nieman
Antonio Nieman

Franklin Township - Antonio "Tony" Nieman passed away on November 2, 2020. He was 78 years old. Born in New Brunswick, NJ in 1941, he lived there until his family moved to the Somerset section of Franklin Township in 1955. Tony attended New Brunswick public schools graduating from New Brunswick High School in 1959. He then went to Fairleigh Dickinson University where he got his Bachelor's Degree in 1963. He was a career educator who taught for over 37 years in the New Brunswick and Milltown public schools. He was a dedicated teacher whose work and effect on his students went beyond the classroom.

He was a lifelong San Francisco / New York Giant baseball fan seeing his first game at the Polo Grounds in New York City in the late 1940's. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, playing and coaching baseball, and spending time at his cabin on Long Pond in Belgrade Lakes, Maine.

He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Solomon and Anna Marie Nieman, and his youngest brother Tullio Nieman. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Nancy Nieman; his brother, Donato Nieman and his wife, Roberta; nephews, Zachary and Jacob Nieman; his sister-in-law, Patricia; and his brother-in-law, William.

Private services were under the direction of the Quackenboss Funeral Home, New Brunswick. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you send memorial contributions in Tony's name to a charity of your choice.




Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
