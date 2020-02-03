|
Antonio "Tony" Soto
San Sebastian, PR - Antonio "Tony" Soto, 82 of San Sebastian, Puerto Rico, formerly of Perth Amboy, passed away at the comfort of his daughter's residence surrounded by family on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was well know for his witty, funny and long entertaining stories, which he loved to repeat often to the amusement of his family and friends. His other legacy was helping those in need.
Antonio was born and raised in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico and came to Perth Amboy in the 1950's where he resided for 40 years. He was a former committeeman for the Perth Amboy Democratic Party, a member of the PBA Local 152 and a member of the Pepino Social Club. He retired as a Corrections Officer from the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Facility after 30 years of service. Thereafter, he returned to San Sebastian, Puerto Rico.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents Luis Soto Ramos and Virginia Mendez; and his dear brothers, Pedro Soto Mendez and Angel Manuel Soto.
Antonio is survived by his devoted wife of 56 years Mercedes (nee Lopez) Soto; his daughters, Mayor Wilda Diaz and her husband Greg, Ana Delia Soto, Lourdes O'Donnell and her husband David, Nancy Diaz and her husband Javier, Jeannette Soto and her husband Fabian Lorenzo and Evelyn Anderson and her husband Jeremy; his grandchildren Gregory Diaz, Samantha Diaz, Fabian Lorenzo, David A. O'Donnell, Kristina O'Donnell, Zachary J. Diaz and Jalyn R. Anderson; and great-grandchildren, Leilani Lorenzo and Hannah Diaz; dear sisters, Aida Rosa, Maria L. Mendez, Ana de Soto Mendez, brothers, William Soto, Angel L. Soto, Luis Soto, Martin Soto, Angel M. Soto; many nieces, nephews.
We begin to leave on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 9:15 am from the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy for a Funeral Mass at 10 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church. Interment will follow at the Cementerio Municipal de San Sebastian, San Sebastian, Puerto Rico. Visiting is on Wednesday 5 ~ 9 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Tony can be made to either the Gastric Cancer Foundation www.gastriccaner.org or to the Cancer Institute of New Jersey at www. cinj.org.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020