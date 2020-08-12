April Stella Scherer
Pert Amboy - April Stella Scherer, 63, of Perth Amboy, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Scherer was born in Perth Amboy to the late Joseph and Stella Kulik and had previously lived in Fords before moving to Perth Amboy five years ago.
She was employed by Amazon in Avenel for three years before retiring in 2018. Previously she was a Underwriter for Insurance companies for thirty years. April was predeceased by her husband Henry A. Scherer in 1998. She is survived by her loving daughter, Melissa Mayoros and her husband Thomas of Sewaren, one brother, Joseph Kulik of Blackwood, NJ, .
Funeral services will be held Saturday 10:00 am at the Mitruska Funeral Home, Inc., 531 New Brunswick Ave., Fords. Interment will follow in the Cloverleaf Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodbridge. Visitation hours will be held Friday from 6-8 pm. To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com
.