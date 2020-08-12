1/
April Stella Scherer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share April's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April Stella Scherer

Pert Amboy - April Stella Scherer, 63, of Perth Amboy, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Scherer was born in Perth Amboy to the late Joseph and Stella Kulik and had previously lived in Fords before moving to Perth Amboy five years ago.

She was employed by Amazon in Avenel for three years before retiring in 2018. Previously she was a Underwriter for Insurance companies for thirty years. April was predeceased by her husband Henry A. Scherer in 1998. She is survived by her loving daughter, Melissa Mayoros and her husband Thomas of Sewaren, one brother, Joseph Kulik of Blackwood, NJ, .

Funeral services will be held Saturday 10:00 am at the Mitruska Funeral Home, Inc., 531 New Brunswick Ave., Fords. Interment will follow in the Cloverleaf Memorial Park Cemetery in Woodbridge. Visitation hours will be held Friday from 6-8 pm. To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitruska Funeral Home
531 New Brunswick Ave.
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-1712
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mitruska Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved