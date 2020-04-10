|
Archie Kananovich
East Brunswick - Archie Kananovich, 100, passed away April 5, 2020. He was born in South River. He is predeceased by his wife of 75 years, Regina Kananovich, both his parents Sergie and Barbara Kananovich and siblings Arthur, Alexander (Lindy), Nicholas, Nina, Genia and Florence. Surviving is his sister Sonia Plutnick of Old Bridge.
He worked at Hercules Powder Company for 43 years and was a Laboratory Supervisor and retired in 1984. He was a Coast Guard Veteran and attended Hospital Corpsman School at Columbia School of Pharmacy. He served abroad the Assault Transport, USS., Hunter Liggett, as a Pharmacist First Class. He was a Poll worker for Election Board for many years. Also, he was a member of S.S. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church in South River.
Surviving are his children Gary Kananovich and wife Cheryl, Sandra Sullivan and husband John. Grandchildren Cynthia Frey and Husband Dave, Michelle Mishock and husband John, Kelly Schlossberg and husband Matt and Kyle Kananovich. Great grandchildren Jack and Michael Frey, Tyler, Zachary, Hunter, Madelyn Mishock,Trey and Chloe Schlossberg.
Services were entrusted to Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ and will be private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020