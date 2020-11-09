1/1
Ardith M. Veres
Ardith M. Veres

Ardith M. Veres, 88, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Aristacare At Manchester. She was born in Elyria, Ohio and had lived in Hopelawn for many years. Ardith worked as a cook for the Diocese of Metuchen and was a longtime parishioner of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Perth Amboy. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.

Ardith was predeceased by her husband, Rudolph Veres; son, Rudolph D. Veres; daughter, JoAnn Veres; grandson, Michael Hanley; granddaughter, Rachel Smith; siblings, Carol Cocke, Valerie Travisano, and Norman Whiteley; and son-in-law, Bob Graeve. She is survived by her children, Linda Graeve of Odessa, Florida, Diane Ingenito and her husband, Neil of Jackson, Marie Beiter and her husband, Kevin of Barnegat, and Judy Smith of Fords; nine grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren; sister, Marion Mills of Parlin; brother, Frederick Whiteley of Toms River; and brother-in-law, Anthony Travisano of Waretown.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her 10:30 AM Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson. For those who cannot attend in person, the church invites you to participate via webcast at http://saintaloysiusonline.org/. Interment will follow in Clover Leaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge. For the safety of the public and our staff, we are asking everyone to help us adhere to the CDC guidelines. Facemasks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ardith's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
