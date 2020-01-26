Services
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
(732) 254-1428
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart RC Church
South Amboy, NJ
Arlene Albert De Bellis Obituary
Arlene Albert De Bellis

St. Cloud, FL - Formerly of Sayreville

Arlene Albert De Bellis, age 76 of St. Cloud Florida, passed away peacefully on Friday December 6, 2019. Born in Sayreville, she was a proud graduate of Sayreville Public Schools. She went on to further her education with a BA and an MA at Loyola University. Arlene worked for over 50 years as a paralegal at law offices in New Jersey and Maryland, retiring from the Baltimore County Legal Department. She was a devout Catholic and dedicated her time and talent to her church. She was a CCD teacher, she sang in the church choir and cooked meals for the needy. Arlene loved to go to concerts, the theater in Manhattan and most especially traveling the world.

She is predeceased by her infant son Eric, her husband William De Bellis who passed away November 1, 2019, her parents Charles and Antoinette (nee Puchala) Albert, her brother Charles Thomas Albert Jr., and her brother-in-law Henry J. Piekarski.

Surviving are her beloved sisters Nancy Albert Jankowski and her husband Red, Diane Albert Piekarski, her nieces Ann Marie Bates and husband Richard, and Alecia O'Such, her nephews John Piekarski, Robert Jankowski, Michael Jankowski and his wife Regina, and Kurt Albert and his wife Kaitlyn, her great-nieces Brianna, Leah, and Ava, her great-nephews Henry, Charles and Alexander and many other cousins and friends who will miss her dearly.

A memorial funeral mass of Christian burial will be offered at Sacred Heart RC Church in South Amboy on January 31, 2020 at 10:00am with a burial of cremated remains to follow at St. Stan's Cemetery in Sayreville.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St. Sayreville, NJ 08872.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Arlene's name be made to Sacred Heart Church Organ Fund 531 Washington Avenue, South Amboy, NJ 08879.

Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020
