Arlene Ann (Bukofsky) Rondeau
Sayreville - Arlene Ann (Bukofsky) Rondeau, age 76 of the Morgan section of Sayreville passed away Saturday April 11th, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Arlene was born and raised in Perth Amboy before moving to the Lawrence Harbor section of Old Bridge. She was a member of Saint Lawrence Roman Catholic Church of Old Bridge. Arlene graduated with her class of 1962 from Sayreville War Memorial High School. Arlene met the love of her life William Rondeau Sr. at the St. Stans Carnival in Sayreville. They married, had two sons and celebrated 48 years together before William's passing in 2011.
Arlene belonged to a bowling league and was also a part of the Woman's Auxiliary for the Morgan First Aid Squad. Arlene volunteered for her sons at their schools and their sporting events. Arlene retired in 2006 from the Department of Army CECOM DCSOPS Division. Weekends were often spent at Wall Stadium Speedway with her family or hosting Sunday dinners. Arlene was an amazing woman who enjoyed being around her family and would do anything for them. A few of Arlene's hobbies were cooking, baking, word games, bingo, watching NASCAR and shopping. Arlene was a very artistic woman and continued painting into her later years.
Arlene is predeceased by her husband William Rondeau Sr, her parents Chester and Elizabeth Bukofsky and her brother Robert Bukofsky. Surviving are her beloved sons William Rondeau Jr. his wife Wendy, her son Jeffrey Rondeau and his wife Renée. Her beloved grandchildren Nicole, Corinne and William III. Devin and Cayla. Arlene's great grandchildren Riley, Charlee and Savannah. Also surviving are her many nieces, nephews and cousins whom she cherished deeply. She was loved by many and will truly be missed.
All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of the M.A. Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St. Sayreville, N.J. A Memorial service will be held at a later date for family, friends and loved ones whom wish to celebrate Arlene's Life. Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements can be found at www.Maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2020