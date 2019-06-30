Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Divine Mercy Parish - Holy Family R.C. Church
Carteret, NJ
1947 - 2019
Arlene Corba Obituary
Arlene Corba

Formerly of Carteret - Arlene Osipovitch Corba, 71, died peacefully on Friday, Jun. 28, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born in Carteret and lived there most of her life before moving to Toms River after the passing of her beloved husband. Arlene was a loving, dedicated mother and grandmother. Her children and grandchildren were her world. Those who knew Arlene will always remember she knew it all and her silly strong personality. She was the life of the party, dancing, laughing and making others laugh harder than she was. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of those she loved and she will be greatly missed beyond measure.

She was predeceased by the love of her life, Stephen F. Corba Sr., of 44 years, her mother Irene Sitar Osipovitch, father George Osipovitch Sr., and sister Mary Ann Marietta. She is survived by her daughter Roxanne Gattuso, her husband Frank Gattuso of Bayville, her son Stephen F. Corba Jr., and his wife Stephanie Corba of Farmingdale. Her beautiful grandchildren Dimitry, Valentina, Massimo, Nico, Franco and Lucia. She is also survived by her sisters, Georgette Geremonte, Beth Shaughnessy, her late husband Dennis, her brother George Osipovitch Sr., his wife Paula, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will begin at 9am on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at Divine Mercy Parish - Holy Family R.C. Church in Carteret. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 30, 2019
