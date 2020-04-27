Services
Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home
111 North Gaston Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-3111
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Wachino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene D. Wachino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene D. Wachino Obituary
Arlene D. Wachino

Bridgewater - 86, died April 22, 2020. Arlene was born in Newark and formerly of Bloomfield before moving to Branchburg in 1957. She was a graduate of Bloomfield College where she earned her nursing degree. Arlene was employed as a nurse at Prudential Insurance in Hanover for over 10 years, retiring in 2003. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Somerville and the Bridgewater Senior Citizens. Arlene was a former member of the Eastern Star Century Chapter 100. In her spare time, Arlene enjoyed walking and reading. She will be sadly missed by all.

She is predeceased by her husband Frank Wachino and son Gregory Wachino who both passed away in 2006.

Surviving is her cousin Diane Unnasch and husband Richard and their children Elaina and David Unnasch.

Services will be private at Restland Memorial Park in East Hanover. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville. Donations can be made to St. Hubert's Animal Shelter, 3201 US-22, Somerville, NJ 08876. To send condolences to the family, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -