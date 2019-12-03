Services
Monroe Township - Arlene Diane Spagnoli, 76, of The Ponds in Monroe Township, passed away peacefully at her son's home on December 2, 2019. She was born in Bronx, NY, and was formerly of Edison before moving to Monroe 12 years ago.

Arlene was a Travel Agent with Key Travel in Scotch Plains for many years, as well as taught Chinese cooking. She traveled the world well into her seventies.

Arlene was predeceased by her brother Morton. She is survived by her son Eric and his wife Melissa of Scotch Plains, grandchildren Shyla and Lauren, and her brother Leonard Kraus.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords.

Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
