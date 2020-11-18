Arlene H. Hills
East Millstone - Arlene Hills, of East Millstone, New Jersey passed away on Monday, November 16th at the Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro. She was 84.
Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Raymond Hills; daughters and sons-in-law, Donna & Jon Patrick of Jericho, Vermont, Diane & Arthur Wilmot of Somerset and Joanne & Scott Gordon of Hampton; and 5 grandchildren, Lisa Patrick, Michelle Patrick, Raymond Dippolito, Jake Hills and Haley Wilmot.
Funeral services will be held privately with a memorial service to be announced at a future date.
Donations in lieu of flowers in her loving memory can be made to the American Heart Association
at www.heart.org
(or by mail: American Heart Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-70054) or the East Millstone United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2034, East Millstone, NJ 08875.
All arrangements by the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset, New Jersey. For full obituary please visit www.GleasonFuneralHome.com
.