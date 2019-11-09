Services
Crabiel Park West Funeral Chapel
239 LIVINGSTON AVENUE
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 828-2332
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Highland Park Conservative Temple-Congregation Anshe Emeth
Arlene Julius

Arlene Julius Obituary
Arlene Julius

Highland Park - JULIUS—Arlene, 70, of Highland Park, NJ, died peacefully at home on November 9th following a long illness. Member of the Princeton Class of 1971, she was a gifted computer programmer and lover of crossword puzzles. Survived by her loving sister, Barbara Julius (Marc Silberberg) and beloved nephew Jesse Silberberg and niece Molly Silberberg, she will be remembered for her resiliency, thoughtfulness and caring spirit. Services 2:00pm, Monday, November 11, Highland Park Conservative Temple-Congregation Anshe Emeth. Contributions in her memory may be made to the .
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019
