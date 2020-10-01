Arlene M Ivan



Somerset - Arlene M Ivan, 72, of Somerset, passed away on April 11, 2020 at home, peacefully, in her sleep. She was born in Perth Amboy in February of 1948 to her loving parents, David,Sr.and Agnes(Leonard) Wolfe. Arlene graduated from Perth Amboy High School in 1965 and then continued to work many years as a hairstylist until physical limitations forced her retirement in 1996.



Arlene loved taking road trips. Her favorites were the Maine coast, visiting lighthouses (Nubble lighthouse her favorite). Myrtle Beach was also a favorite destination; stopping to to visit Marvin at his omelette/waffle station; and always to Florida to visit her sister and catch a Yankee spring training game. Arlene was also longtime Friend of Bill.



She is predeceased by her parents, brother David Wolfe,Jr., and sister-in-law Carol A. Hartl.



Surviving is her devoted husband of 28 years Thomas Ivan, her wonderful son, Donald Murphy Jr and is wife, Suzette of Milltown, NJ, her loving daughter, Erin Murphy and her partner, Patrick McNally of Nazareth, PA, and her precious grandchildren Casey and Ryan McNally of Nazareth, PA, Keenan and Isabelle Murphy and Jayden Young of Milltown, NJ, her sister, Kathy Coles, and her husband Jerry of Port Richey, FL., her mother-in-law, Anna Ivan, her sister-in-law Mary Ivan both of Parlin, and her brother-in-law Robert Hartl of Middletown, NJ



Also surviving are many cousins, nephews, and nieces from New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Florida, and California.



A celebration of Arlene's life will take place on Friday, October 2 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton St. in Somerset. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, October 3 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Main St. In Milltown.









