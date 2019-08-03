|
Arlene Murphy
Edison - Arlene Murphy, 86, passed away on Friday, August 2nd at Princeton Medical Center at Plainsboro.
Mrs. Murphy was born on March 28, 1933 in Pennsylvania. She was raised in Edison, where she was a lifelong resident.
Arlene worked a few years for Johnson and Johnson in North Brunswick. She was also a parishioner of Guardian Angels Church in Edison. In her down time, Arlene loved knitting and visiting Atlantic City. Above all, She loved spend with her family.
Mrs. Murphy is predeceased by her parents and all of her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her loving husband of over 65 years, William Murphy; her sons, James Murphy and William Murphy Jr. and his wife Donna; her two grandchildren, one great-grandchild and good friend, Betty Zsilavetz.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 08873.
Funeral services will begin at 11:15 A.M. on Monday, August 5th, 2019 at the Gleason Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park Mausoleum in North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 3, 2019