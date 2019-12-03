|
|
Arlene Schoening
Valrico, FL - Arlene Schoening, 81, of Valrico, FL, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital-South in Riverview, FL. Born on February 24, 1938 in College Point, Queens, NY to the proud parents of George A. and Mabel (Pritchard) Lorenz, Arlene was a former Executive Secretary for the Educational Development Labs, in Huntington, NY from 1955-1957 and an Executive Secretary for the in New York, NY from 1957-1961. She was a 1955 graduate of Northport High School in Northport, NY and she lived in Fanwood NJ from 1961-1965, then North Brunswick, NJ from 1965-2011 and then in Valrico, FL from 2011 till present. Her activities included the John Adams PTA in North Brunswick, NJ from 1967-1980 and photography and videography for Family Tree Research. She was a Sunday School Teacher over 25 years at the Reformed Church of North Brunswick. Survivors include her beloved husband of 63 years, Hank (Heinrich) Schoening; her sons: Russell (Janine Rydlewski) Schoening and Edward Schoening; her sister, Carol Koehler; her brother, George A. Lorenz and her two grandchildren: Brandon and Brooke. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughters, Gail and Linda. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at 11:30am on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Apostles Lutheran Church, Brandon, FL with the family receiving friends one hour prior to service from 10:30-11:30am at the church.
