Arlene Tweett
Bound Brook - Arlene Tweett, 72, died Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Somerville. Born in Paterson, she was the daughter of Edward and Rose (Gunsharsky) Elias. Arlene worked as an executive secretary at Lockheed Electronics in North Plainfield for eighteen years and Hildebrandt International in Somerset for eighteen years. She lived in Bound Brook for 35 years and was active in the Bridgewater Seniors and the Bound Brook Republicans.
She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph; her daughters, Laura Gugliemini, and her husband, Carmen of Conyngham, PA.; Debra Sharpe, and her late husband, Thomas of Bound Brook; her grandchildren, William Sharpe and his wife, Andrea; and Jennifer Deyo, and her husband, Walter; her sister, Karen Wolfe of Parsippany; her nephew, Ryan Wolfe and grand-nephew, Eli.
Gathering with the family will be 10:00 to 11:30 AM, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bridgewater. Memorial Donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center P.O. Box 5028 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028
Published in Courier News on Sept. 10, 2019