Services
Crabiel Park West Funeral Chapel
239 LIVINGSTON AVENUE
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 828-2332
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
The Highland Park Conservative Temple
Resources
More Obituaries for Arline Schwartzman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arline Schwartzman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arline Schwartzman Obituary
Arline Schwartzman

Highland Park - Arline Schwartzman, at age 90, passed away in her home on May 21,2019. Born in Jersey City, she lived in Highland Park for the past 65 years.

Her life was driven by her love for family and community. Arline's devotion to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, the Highland Park Conservative Temple, the Jewish Federation and Hadassah, exemplified her passion for volunteerism and philanthropic causes.

Among the many honors she received are the Torch of Liberty Award from the Anti-Defamation League, National Volunteer Award, Auxilian of the Year from the New Jersey Hospital Association, President's Award of Excellence from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Community Leader of Distinction Award from Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce and the Chaver Award from the Highland Park Conservative Temple.

Arline was predeceased by her beloved husband Henry and her cherished daughter Roberta Kirsch. She is survived by her children Sheila and Richard Weber, Teri and Richard Beck, Paula and Larry Metz and Jeffrey Kirsch; her grandchildren David Weber, Michael Weber, Julie and Andrew Silver, Jerry Beck, Stacey and Mark Dinerstein, Steven and Elizabeth Kirsch, Lauren and Peter Troisi, Daniel and Bethanie Metz and nine great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at The Highland Park Conservative Temple on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11am. The interment follows at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge, NJ.

Memorial Contributions may be made to The Robert Wood Johnson Hospital Foundation and The Highland Park Conservative Temple.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Crabiel Park West Funeral Chapel, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now