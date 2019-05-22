|
|
Arline Schwartzman
Highland Park - Arline Schwartzman, at age 90, passed away in her home on May 21,2019. Born in Jersey City, she lived in Highland Park for the past 65 years.
Her life was driven by her love for family and community. Arline's devotion to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, the Highland Park Conservative Temple, the Jewish Federation and Hadassah, exemplified her passion for volunteerism and philanthropic causes.
Among the many honors she received are the Torch of Liberty Award from the Anti-Defamation League, National Volunteer Award, Auxilian of the Year from the New Jersey Hospital Association, President's Award of Excellence from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Community Leader of Distinction Award from Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce and the Chaver Award from the Highland Park Conservative Temple.
Arline was predeceased by her beloved husband Henry and her cherished daughter Roberta Kirsch. She is survived by her children Sheila and Richard Weber, Teri and Richard Beck, Paula and Larry Metz and Jeffrey Kirsch; her grandchildren David Weber, Michael Weber, Julie and Andrew Silver, Jerry Beck, Stacey and Mark Dinerstein, Steven and Elizabeth Kirsch, Lauren and Peter Troisi, Daniel and Bethanie Metz and nine great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at The Highland Park Conservative Temple on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11am. The interment follows at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge, NJ.
Memorial Contributions may be made to The Robert Wood Johnson Hospital Foundation and The Highland Park Conservative Temple.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Crabiel Park West Funeral Chapel, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 22, 2019