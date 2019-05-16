|
Arthur Brockup
Sewaren - Arthur Brockup, 85 of Sewaren passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Brighton Gardens Nursing Home in Edison.
Born in Carteret, Arthur has resided in Sewaren since 1962 and served as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corp in Japan and Phillipines. Arthur was later employed with FMC in Carteret for 37 years until retiring. Mr. Brockup was a very talented woodworker and enjoyed music and western movies. Arthur was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be missed.
Arthur was predeceased by his two brothers, Fred and Alfred Brockup. Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Maureen (Simeone) Brockup, children, Celeste Burrell and her husband Charles and Dawn Brockup; grandchildren, Scott and Matthew; great grandchildren, Shelby Ann, Mary and Lydia; sisters, Eleanor Kirchner and Maryann Gaffney as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 10am on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 10:30am funeral service at St. John's the Episcopal Church in Sewaren. Interment will follow at Rahway Cemetery in Rahway.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Arthur may be made to (Alzheimer's Research and Development) 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 16, 2019