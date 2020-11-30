Arthur Brodsky
Helmetta - Arthur (Artie) Brodsky, 77, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at his home in Helmetta, NJ. Arthur was a former long-time resident of East Brunswick, NJ.
Arthur was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from The City College of New York City with a degree in meteorology, but spent his career working in information technology.
Arthur is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy Brodsky; his children, Erica Wise and her husband Sandy, Jared Brodsky and his wife Julie, and Joel Brodsky and his wife Nancy; four grandchildren, Japhet, Raphael, Claire, and Eli; two step-grandchildren David and Lauren Cruz; sister Susan Appelblatt and her husband Harvey; nephew Jay and niece Melissa.
He was laid to rest in Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge, NJ on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.msmc.us
.