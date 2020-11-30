1/
Arthur Brodsky
Arthur Brodsky

Helmetta - Arthur (Artie) Brodsky, 77, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at his home in Helmetta, NJ. Arthur was a former long-time resident of East Brunswick, NJ.

Arthur was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from The City College of New York City with a degree in meteorology, but spent his career working in information technology.

Arthur is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy Brodsky; his children, Erica Wise and her husband Sandy, Jared Brodsky and his wife Julie, and Joel Brodsky and his wife Nancy; four grandchildren, Japhet, Raphael, Claire, and Eli; two step-grandchildren David and Lauren Cruz; sister Susan Appelblatt and her husband Harvey; nephew Jay and niece Melissa.

He was laid to rest in Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge, NJ on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.msmc.us.




Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
