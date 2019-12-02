|
Arthur "Len" Cartwright
Iselin - Arthur "Len" Cartwright, 79, of Iselin, died on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Mary Anne Hale Pavilion of Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison.
Born in Plainfield to the late Arthur F. and Elizabeth E. Cartwright, he later moved to Iselin in 1964. He was a machinist for ODM in Elizabeth and retired in 2018. Arthur was an Obedience Judge for the American Kennel Club for over 40 years. He was also the President of, and trainer at the Somerset County Dog Obedience Club for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary (Blythe); 6 children, Leonard and his wife Judi of Old Bridge, Agnes Herkalo of Edison, Mary E. Cartwright of Iselin, Christopher and his wife Nadine of Denville, Anne Okabe and her husband Joe of Peoria AZ, and Joseph and his wife Regina of Peoria AZ; 10 grandchildren, Kevin and his wife Stephanie, Elizabeth, Ryan, Peter, Jason, Matthew, Lily, Lorraine, Cecelia, and Joseph; 4 great-grandchildren, Adriana, Alexis, Jordyn, and Cole; and his sister, Joan E. Moon of South Plainfield.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 9:30 am from the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 1225 Green Street & Cooper Avenue, Iselin, followed by a 10 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Cecelia's RC Church, Iselin. Interment will be in Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Cecelia Food Pantry at 45 Wilus Way, Iselin 08830 or to Life Choices at www.lifechoicesrc.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019