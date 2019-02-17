|
|
Arthur Dana
North Brunswick - Arthur Dana passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019, at the age of 85, after a long illness.
Born in Freehold to Rose and Philip Davidofsky, he spent his early years there at the family's business Blue Ribbon Dairy.
Arthur attended Highland Park and New Brunswick High Schools, and the University of Louisville.
He has been a tavern owner and entrepreneur for 65 years, beginning with The Triangle Inn in North Brunswick. Most recently he owned Spirits of Milltown and currently The Golden Lion Inn in Milltown.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Paula Dana, John Yurchek of Milltown, Jonathan Yurchek of North Carolina, and Ron and Ellen Dana and family of Brielle.
Friends and relatives may call on Thursday, February 21st, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 North Main Street-at Riva Avenue, Milltown, with a Memorial Service at 6:30 pm. Final arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Milltown Rescue Squad, POB 308, Milltown, NJ 08850. You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019