Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
1225 Green St
Iselin, NJ 08830
(732) 283-0075
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
1225 Green St
Iselin, NJ 08830
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
1225 Green St
Iselin, NJ 08830
Iselin - Arthur A. Di Somma, 71, of Iselin, died on Sunday, March 10, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank.

Born in Waterbury, CT he has been an Iselin resident since 1988. He worked for Thomas Engineering and ADS Windows for over 20 years. He was a communicant of St. Cecelia's RC Church in Iselin. He belonged to the Double O Rod & Gun Club in South Plainfield. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed hunting, fishing and crabbing with his brother, nephews, grandsons and good friends from the club. He also loved to garden.

He is predeceased by his parents, Antonio & Rose.

He is survived by his daughter, Danielle (Di Somma) Golba of Freehold; 5 grandchildren, Lauren Golba, Matthew Golba, Justin Golba, Jonathan Golba, & Emily Golba; 4 siblings, Joseph Di Somma of Iselin, Mafalda Di Somma Simone & husband Anthony of CT, his twin sister Clara Tiseo & husband Pasquale of Perth Amboy, & Rose Marie Bentivegna & husband Salvatore of CA; 8 nieces and nephews, Lisa Pagano, Anthony Di Somma, Dianne Simone, Debra Reynolds, Franco Tiseo, Gina Arnone, Michael Bentivegna, & Lauren Valdiviezo; many adoring greatnieces and nephews, and his loving companion of 30 years.

A Funeral Service will take place on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10 am at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 1225 Green St. & Cooper Ave, Iselin followed by interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.

Visitation will take place on Thursday from 4-8 pm.

In lieu of flowers we encourage you to make donations to (stjude.org) OR to the s ) as he was very passionate about these charities.

To send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019
