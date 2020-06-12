Arthur Douglass Auburn
Arthur Douglass Auburn, 86, formerly of Fords, N.J., died on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born in Woodbridge, New Jersey, he was a graduate of Woodbridge High School, Class of 1952. He attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champlain and received his undergraduate degree in English from Upsala College in East Orange, New Jersey. In 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Jill Dunham. Doug then served in the US Army as a Medic and later he and Jill made their family home in Fords, New Jersey, where they raised their two children, Kim, and Ross, and three nieces, Leslie, Lisa, and Lizbeth. Doug worked for Oldbridge Township School District at Madison Central High School as an English and Psychology Teacher. He is responsible for the creation of the Psychology program there and created the courses he introduced into the curriculum. Doug was a master teacher - the kind who positively impacted the lives of his students through the relevancy of the coursework he taught, as well as his ability to mold youthful minds and spirits with his humanity, humility, and great sense of humor. Always with an open mind and kind words, he became the teacher many students turned to in times of trouble, or for life advice. Over his Thirty-seven-year career, Doug accumulated hundreds of letters of thanks from students who credited him with being the teacher who put them on their life's path. In later years he was selected to teach a Holocaust program and introduced the Holocaust course into the curriculum as well. Doug also was chosen to teach the gifted and talented program; coached tennis; and ran a drug counseling program to help at-risk students. Doug was a member of the Raritan Yacht Club in Perth Amboy, N.J. where he spent countless hours sailing with friends, volunteering, and serving as Commodore. Aside from being an active member of the Yacht Club, Doug was a voracious reader, consuming almost everything ever printed about his passion, WWII. After retiring and moving to Fernandina Beach, Amelia Island, Florida in 2000, he and Jill joined the United States Coastguard Auxiliary, where he continued to volunteer. Doug taught the Boating Safety and Seamanship classes and was honored with the Buddy Birkitt award for outstanding service. Later, Doug became a docent at the Mighty Eighth Airforce Museum in Pooler, Ga., where he continued to teach people about that chapter of WWII. Pre- deceased by his wife, Arthur Douglass Auburn, leaves behind his daughter, Kimberly-Rue Auburn, of Fernandina Beach Fl.; his son Ross Dunham Auburn and daughter-in-law Dr. Ann Auburn, of Caledonia Mi.; two grandchildren, Jaccob Dean and Katie Dean-Tam; nieces and nephews Lizbeth Overton, Leslie Overton, Lisa Overton, Leigh Overton Boyd, Julie Schauer, Susan Goldberger, Jay Auburn, Patty Auburn, Jeff Auburn, Amy Auburn and his older brother James H Auburn III. He also leaves a legacy of love and kindness. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com. The family plans to have a celebration of life gathering in Fernandina Beach, Florida, as well as in New Jersey at a future date.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.