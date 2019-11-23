|
Arthur E. Miller
North Brunswick - Arthur E. Miller passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro, NJ. He was 94 years old.
He grew up in Hudson, MA, where he and his family attended St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Following High School, he graduated from MIT with a Bachelor's degree in Physics, and U.C. Berkeley with a Master's degree in Physics. His career in science included research and teaching assignments at Yale, U.C. Berkeley, and Princeton.
After retirement, he lived in Kendall Park and North Brunswick, NJ.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 25, at 11:00 AM at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Hudson, MA, followed by committal at Forestvale Cemetery, Hudson, MA.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 5 Washington St., Hudson, MA 01749.
For a more detailed obituary please go to the Brunswick Memorial Home Website at https://www.brunswickmemorialhome.com/obituary/338482/Arthur-Miller/
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019